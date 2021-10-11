Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes to perform at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony

James Marcus Haney

Coldplay, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran are among the performers at the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is being held in London on October 17.

The Earthshot Prize was created by Great Britain’s Prince William and The Royal Foundation to encourage scientists to develop the “most inspiring and innovative solutions” to the world’s biggest environmental challenges. There will be five winners announced, and each will get one million pounds — about $1.36 million U.S. — to scale and support their innovations.

Prince William will attend the ceremony with other participants including Sir David Attenborough, actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo and Prince Williams’ wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

You can learn about all 15 finalists for the prize in the documentary The EarthShot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which is now available on Discovery+ and will arrive on October 16 on the Discovery Channel. The awards ceremony will stream globally on Discovery’s Facebook page on October 17.

