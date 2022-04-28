Collaboration city: Snoop Dogg and PSY both have songs coming out with members of BTS

ABC

﻿BTS ﻿is back and rested from their mini-hiatus. Right out of the gate, the septet has several big collaborations with Snoop Dogg and PSY coming out soon.

Snoop shared an update with The Buzz about his forthcoming collab, telling the outlet that he’s done with his half. “You gotta talk to them,” he remarked in response to when the song is coming out, “But my parts are in!”

BTS has long admired Snoop and referenced his music in their 2014 track “Hip Hop Phile.” They previously expressed they wanted to work with the rapper and those dreams came true when Snoop hinted on the Mogul Talk ﻿podcast in January that BTS is “waiting on me to do a song with them right now.” Not much else is known about the mysterious track.

That’s not the only major collab coming down the pipeline. BTS’ Sugarecently teamed with K-pop sensation PSY for his forthcoming album, PSY 9th. The two worked together on the song “That That,” which fans will hear on Friday.

Suga said in a promotional video of working with the “Gangnam Style” rapper, “To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab with, it’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person… But he wanted to see me in person.”

Suga said he was originally approached to produce PSY’s music, but things turned into a full-blown collaborative track with the BTS singer performing on the track and it’s forthcoming music video. “I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with PSY,” he remarked. “I thought I was only writing the song!”

“That That” drops Friday at 6 p.m. Korean time, about 5:00 a.m. Eastern. The music video features intense choreography and will feature PSY and Suga dressed as cowboys.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.