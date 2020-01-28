Colorado Sheriff’s department goes viral after posting very confusing tweet about a boulder in the road

Posted by: KS95 January 28, 2020 311 Views

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s department is going viral on Twitter after posting what might be one of the most confusing tweets ever! At 1:45PM yesterday (January 27) they tweeted the following photo:

Wait … so is it a large boulder or a small boulder? A large boulder the size of a small boulder? Of course the Twitterverse is completely unforgiving and immediately took action.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
