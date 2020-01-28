Colorado Sheriff’s department goes viral after posting very confusing tweet about a boulder in the road

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s department is going viral on Twitter after posting what might be one of the most confusing tweets ever! At 1:45PM yesterday (January 27) they tweeted the following photo:
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu
— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
Wait … so is it a large boulder or a small boulder? A large boulder the size of a small boulder? Of course the Twitterverse is completely unforgiving and immediately took action.
how i describe anything, confusing everyone around me https://t.co/LtioaBwSgz
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020
I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder.
— ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) January 28, 2020
ah yes a large boulder the size of a small boulder
— joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) January 27, 2020