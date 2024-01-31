Colorado Woman Is Surprised To Learn She’s A Presidential Candidate In Minnesota

Krystal Gabel is a candidate for President and she didn’t even try. The Colorado resident found out via a Google alert saying she was a candidate for president of the United States and on the primary ballot in Minnesota. Gabel is listed as a candidate for Minnesota’s Legal Marijuana Now Party. So how did it happen? Gabel was involved in the Nebraska Legal Marijuana Now Party in 2015 and 2016. She was removed from the Facebook group in August of last year. An email from the party notes “Krystal is a party leader and all indications were that she was ready to be in the MN primary. We thought this was all worked out but by her request she has been withdrawn.” While they think that, Minnesota says her name is staying put because those are the rules.