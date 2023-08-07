Comedian Nikki Glaser says she spent $25K on Taylor Swift tickets instead of “freezing my eggs”

TAS Rights Management

May people may have made sacrifices in order to afford Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, but it’s not likely many have sacrificed their future ability to have children in order to attend. However, comedian Nikki Glaser — comedian and known Swiftie — claims she’s done just that.

Speaking to the New York Times, Glaser said, “This year, I decided not to freeze my eggs. I’m going to put that money toward the thing I love most in the world, which is Taylor Swift.” Glaser, who’d attended eight shows when she talked to the Times, estimated that she’d spent $25,000 on tickets and associated costs.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that at Taylor’s August 5 show — part of her six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — she performed the Lover track “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” which was witnessed by a very special guest.

In 2019, Taylor revealed that she’d written by song after being inspired by the movie Someone Great, written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. That same year, Robinson revealed that the movie itself was inspired by Taylor’s song “Clean,” and described the the coincidence as the “most surreal, what the f*** is even happening, full circle situation.”

All that is just to say that according to Billboard, Kaytin Robinson was in the audience on August 5 to witness the performance of the song that her movie inspired, and her emotional reaction was captured by several friends — including Sarah Michelle Gellar — on social media.

According to Entertainment Tonight, other stars who’ve attended Taylor’s LA shows so far include Sarah Paulson, Sofia Carson, Emma Roberts, Brie Larson, Mindy Kaling, Channing Tatum, Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyongo, Seth Green, Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, James Marsden and Sofia Vergara, to name just a few.

