Courteney Cox wishes Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday with throwback ‘Friends’ clip

Courteney Cox was there for Jennifer Aniston on her birthday.

The Monica to Aniston’s Rachel shared a celebratory tribute to Instagram on Sunday in honor of the actress’s 55th birthday. The carousel featured a photo of the two smiling on the red carpet, a couch-snuggle selfie with a cheek kiss and a clip from season 2 of Friends.

The short video features Aniston in character as Rachel Green, addressing the late Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing, from the episode “The One Where Heckles Dies.”

“Hey, Chandler. Monica just broke my seashell lamp,” Aniston says in the clip.

“Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute,” Cox wrote in her caption. “Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you.”

Aniston made her own post celebrating her big day. She shared a video montage of moments from her life to Instagram, which included footage from the Friends episode “The One Where They All Turn Thirty,” as well as red carpet pics, recent videos with her pets and photos from her childhood.

“Grateful,” Aniston captioned her video, before inserting the poem The Layers by Stanley Kunitz.

“I have walked through many lives, some of them my own, and I am not who I was, though some principle of being abides, from which I struggle not to stray,” the beginning of the poem reads.

