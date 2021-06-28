Courtney Love thinks Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR Prom Concert Film’ photo ripped off her album cover

Courtesy of Geffen Records

When Olivia Rodrigo announced her SOUR Prom Concert Film, she released a photo of herself dressed as a prom queen, wearing a tiara, holding a bouquet and crying, with mascara running down her face. Turns out one iconic ’90s rocker thinks that image is a little too close for comfort.

On Facebook, Courtney Love accused Olivia of ripping off the cover of her band Hole‘s breakthrough 1994 album, Live Through This, which shows a beauty queen wearing a crown, and holding a bouquet with mascara running down her face.

On Instagram, Courtney posted Olivia’s photo and snarked, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” Olivia wrote in the comments, “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

But on Facebook, Courtney was a bit more heated, writing, “it was rude of her, and [her record label] geffen not to ask myself or Ellen von unwerth [the photographer]….manners is manners !”

Love continued, “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me. And…really I’m very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form…..It was rude And I have every right to stick up for my work.”

“I’ve informed her I await her flowers [a]nd note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see,” Courtney added.

Courtney’s “flowers and note” comment refers to the fact that when Olivia commented on her Instagram, Courtney replied, “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

But fans were quick to point out that the images for both photos were obviously inspired by the film Carrie, and advised Courtney to back off.

