Crisco, Dez and Ryan: 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show December 19, 2019 24 Views

It’s the 12 hours of giving blood drive!

Anyone who comes to donate will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. AND if you bring unwrapped presents, the “elves” are offering complimentary gift wrapping while you donate!

Donated blood is essential for cancer treatments, childbirth complications and other crucial surgeries. We would’ve lost our very own Dez, if it wasn’t for local blood donations!

#BeTheLifeline this holiday season! ❤️

Listen to our story below:

Head over to RedCrossBlood.org to find out more information!

