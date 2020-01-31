Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 410 – The biggest game of the year is this weekend and we are getting ready with our round of prop bets! Coin toss, halftime show and so much more! Who’s taking a pie to the face?!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 410 – Super bowl weekend and we are getting with our round of prop bets! Coin toss, halftime show and so much more! Who’s taking a pie to the face?!
