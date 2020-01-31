Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 410 – The biggest game of the year is this weekend and we are getting ready with our round of prop bets! Coin toss, halftime show and so much more! Who’s taking a pie to the face?!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 410 – The biggest game of the year is this weekend and we are getting ready with our round of prop bets! Coin toss, halftime show and so much more! Who’s taking a pie to the face?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show January 31, 2020 113 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 410 – Super bowl weekend and we are getting with our round of prop bets! Coin toss, halftime show and so much more! Who’s taking a pie to the face?!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only