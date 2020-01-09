Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 395 – Crisco is not budging on letting the his sister come over for the Vikings game. What is she supposed to do?! Watch it through his window?!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 395 – Crisco is not budging on letting the his sister come over for the Vikings game. What is she supposed to do?! Watch it through his window?!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show January 9, 2020 91 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 395 – Crisco is not budging on letting the his sister come over for the Vikings game. What is she supposed to do?! Watch it through his window?!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only