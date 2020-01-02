Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 390 – Hey! Sorry we were gone for a couple weeks but now we’re back!!!! Hopefully you enjoyed Christmas and all your gifts… we know Crisco didn’t enjoy his from Dez! LISTEN NOW!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 390 – Hey! Sorry we were gone for a couple weeks but now we’re back!!!! Hopefully you enjoyed Christmas and all your gifts… we know Crisco didn’t enjoy his from Dez! LISTEN NOW!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show January 2, 2020 189 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 390 – Hey! Sorry we were gone for a couple weeks but now we’re back!!!! Hopefully you enjoyed Christmas and all your gifts… we know Crisco didn’t enjoy his from Dez! LISTEN NOW!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info