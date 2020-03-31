Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 445 – Ryan cried like a little school girl with a skinned knee. I mean… bawled! Kidding. but he certainly had some great memories there. Congrats Rizzie. :)

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 445 – Ryan cried like a little school girl with a skinned knee talking about selling his house today. I mean… bawled! Kidding. But he certainly had some great memories there. Congrats Rizzie. 🙂

