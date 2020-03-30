Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 444 – Crisco had to explain Donald Ducking to Dez, which would have been a good thing considering what happened to her at 5AM this morning!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 444 – Crisco had to explain Donald Ducking to Dez, which would have been a good thing considering what happened to her at 5AM this morning!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 30, 2020 62 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 444 – Crisco had to explain Donald Ducking to Dez, which would have been a good thing considering what happened to her at 5AM this morning!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only