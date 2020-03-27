Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 443 – Dez locked Taylor, her husband, out of the house once and again while listeners didn’t have much sympathy for him, Dez still found a way to apologize.
About KS95 Morning Show
Related Articles
Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 444 – Our little socialite Dez once partied down in Governor’s Mansion. Why? Because she’s Dez and leads am extraordinary life!
March 27, 2020
Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS: What have you been thinking but would never say out loud?
March 27, 2020