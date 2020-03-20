Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 439 – Dogs have it rough enough during this quarantine and now Crisco wants to bring one into his house! But do Listeners support this decision!?

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 439 – Dogs have it rough enough during this quarantine and now Crisco wants to bring one into his house! But do Listeners support this decision!?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 20, 2020 63 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 439 – Dogs have it rough enough during this quarantine and now Crisco wants to bring one into his house! But do Listeners support this decision!?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only