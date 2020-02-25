Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 423 – Today’s hot discussion is about the Jimmy Fallon/Drew Barrymore movie Fever Pitch. Maybe it would have been a better movie if they had a Cub Scout spilling popcorn on a bystander.
