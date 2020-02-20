Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 420 – Today we listen to the new Justin Beiber remix of Yummy with Florida Georgia Line. Luckily, there were no swords in the room for Ryan to throw himself on.

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show February 20, 2020

