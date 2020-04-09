Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 451 – Can you believe one of us never got “the talk” from our parents. I’ll give you one guess. who it is. Ding, ding, ding! You got it!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 451 – Can you believe one of us never got “the talk” from our parents. I’ll give you one guess. who it is. Ding, ding, ding! You got it!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 9, 2020 54 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 451 – Can you believe one of us never got “the talk” from our parents. I’ll give you one guess. who it is. Ding, ding, ding! You got it!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only