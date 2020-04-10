Crisco, Dez and Ryan After Hours: 452 – Crisco’s new puppy is coming this weekend. If you see a black lab with a kerchief tied to a stick hitch-hiking, it’s Crisco’s old dog Babe. It’s inevitable.

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 10, 2020

