Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Are pearls making a Hollywood comeback?

We’re having a debate here in the KS95 studios. According to what’s trending, Hollywood men have been spotted putting a modern twist on the classic pearl necklace.

NO. Get your minds out of the gutter, we mean actual pearls. Celebrities like Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Shawn Mendez and even the Jonas Brothers have all been photographed sporting the classic look. And not going crazy with it, just a single strand of perfectly placed pearls.

So obviously, Crisco, Ryan and Rudy are wondering … should we get in on this trend? To which, we think … ABSOLUTELY! Who wouldn’t want to see one of these three rockin’ a pearl strand, even if it’s just for a good lol.

But now it’s time to vote! If given the choice … who would you like to see rock a pearl necklace?

