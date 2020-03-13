Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco bought cookies to help support the troops!

Around here, we all know Crisco loves Girl Scout cookies (seriously, who doesn’t?) so when he was presented with the opportunity to share his love of the delicious cookies with the troops … the decision was easy!
Ava D. from Girl Scout troupe #57890 in Eagan told Crisco that her grandpa bought 20 boxes to support the troops. So, leave it to Crisco to flex a little and buy 25 boxes! But it’s all for a good cause, and just look at the smiles all around.
It was the highlight of my day!! I’m so happy to buy those cookies and see that sweet smile and love that the cookies can be delivered to the Troops over Seas! @ks95 https://t.co/tzwVaR3eze
— CriscoRadio (@CriscoRadio) March 6, 2020
