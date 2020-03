Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco’s mystery birthday guest was none other than BEN KWELLER (from the now infamous Ed Sheeran interview!)

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco mystery birthday guest was none other than BEN KWELLER (from the now infamous Ed Sheeran interview!)

Here’s the audio!



Here’s Crisco’s original interview Ed Sheeran back in 2017:



Here’s the video when Crisco figures it out!

Check out Ben’s latest song Starz! His new album, Circuit Boredom, is available for streaming on April 24th!

And here’s Ben singing with KS95 artist Selena Gomez!

And for more info on Ben you can check out his website!