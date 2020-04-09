Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco’s Haircut Saga

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Crisco’s Haircut Saga

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 9, 2020 796 Views

The KS95 Morning Show presents, “Crisco’s Haircut,” a story told in four photos and two videos! 😂💇🏻‍♂️

Dez thought it would be a great idea to try and cut Crisco’s hair this week.  And for her FIRST haircut, it’s not horrible … but it’s not great either.

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only