Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Dez’s “Hilarious” Holiday Jokes!

You asked, and we answered! Here are all of Dez’s “hilarious” holiday jokes for you to use on your friends and family!

What do you call an elf who sings? A wrapper!

What type of cars do elves drive? Toy-otas!

What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus? Claustrophobic!

Why does Santa have three gardens? So he can ho, ho, ho

What’s a parent’s favorite Christmas carol? Silent Night

What does Santa eat for breakfast? Mistle-toast

What nationality is Santa Claus? North Polish

What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish

What do you call Santa when he runs out of money? Saint Nickel-less!

What type of motorcycle does Santa Claus drive? A Holly Davidson!

What happens if you eat Christmas decorations? You get tinselitus!

What does Santa get at the donut shop? A jolly roll

What’s Santa’s favorite snack? Crisp Pringles

Where does mistletoe go to get famous? Hollywood!