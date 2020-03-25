Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Meet Dave Puente the local photographer making national news this week!
IMAGE: Dave Puente

March 25, 2020

Dave Puente a local photographer making national news this week! As a photographer Puente’s business took a gigantic hit during this outbreak, but he wanted to use his gift to help families remember this crazy time. So, he reached out to some people and offered to take their photo while they sat on their doorstep, it was simple, but then it just continued to build.

We are so excited because our very own Dez got the chance to have her family portrait taken (from a safe distance of course) with him over the weekend! Take a look at just a peek of his amazing work below from Dez’s Instagram account:

We also had the opportunity to interview Puente and let him share his story with our listeners! Listen below:

For more information email him at silverliningpics@gmail.com or find him on Instagram at @DavePuente

