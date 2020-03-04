Crisco, Dez and Ryan: ‘Twin Cities Live’ host Elizabeth Ries makes national news for clapping back against body shaming!

Elizabeth Ries is friend of KS95 and this week she’s making national news. Why? The Twin Cities Live host, took to social media to fight back against body shaming after being criticized for an outfit she wore on tv.

In one day, she received two emails … one complimenting her style and the other criticizing her size and shape. Ries then posted both emails with a response that will make you want to stand up and clap.

We had her on the show to talk about it. Listen below:



BONUS: See her original post below.