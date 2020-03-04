Crisco, Dez and Ryan: ‘Twin Cities Live’ host Elizabeth Ries makes national news for clapping back against body shaming!

Elizabeth Ries is friend of KS95 and this week she’s making national news. Why? The Twin Cities Live host, took to social media to fight back against body shaming after being criticized for an outfit she wore on tv.
In one day, she received two emails … one complimenting her style and the other criticizing her size and shape. Ries then posted both emails with a response that will make you want to stand up and clap.
We had her on the show to talk about it. Listen below:
BONUS: See her original post below.
I received two emails yesterday. About the same show. The same jeans. The same butt. Hi Elizabeth This is a strange question but where did you get the jeans you had on today? They looked so great on you. I have a similar build as you and have been looking for skinny’s. I sure enjoy you and Steve!!!! 😊 Thank you – Julie Saw you on TCL at the home and garden show and I was so embarrassed for you. Either start working out or wear much longer shirts that cover your butt. You are definitely not a good example for fitness. – Maggie The vast majority of what people say to me has way more to do with them than is has anything to do with me. . . Julie is saying, “Hey! I see myself in you! You are rocking that bod just like I want to rock mine! Will you share the love?” . . To which I’m more than happy to reply: “The jeans are by @hudsonjeans from @evereveofficial ! The style is Barbara. I’m wearing a 31 — you do you!” . . Maggie is saying, “I hate my body and I hate myself. And the only way to temporarily numb the pain of my own self-hatred is to lash out at you.” . . I’m confident enough in myself (I am more than my body!) and my body (strong, healthy, beautiful and birthed two children!) to not let her venomous words change how I look at myself. . . Regardless, the bite stings. And I speak out about it because IT IS NOT OKAY TO BODY SHAME PEOPLE. While I know that I will not spiral into depression, self harm or an eating disorder, countless studies show that fat shaming (especially of young girls) is DIRECTLY related to disordered eating. There is not a single study that shows that fat shaming leads to better health or fitness. . . This is not just an issue of Maggie not being nice with her words. These comments can very literally lead to the serious illness or death of those they are directed at. And if she has no problem saying it to me, who else is she saying it to? We must name it, call it out when we see it and shout from the rooftops that body shaming will not be tolerated. Who’s with me?