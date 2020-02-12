Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Chris’ wife is trying to teach body positivity to their kids but she’s going about it the wrong way! He thinks what she’s doing is messed up!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Chris’ wife is trying to teach body positivity to their kids but she’s going about it the wrong way! He thinks what she’s doing is messed up!
Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Chris’ wife is trying to teach body positivity to their kids but she’s going about it the wrong way! He thinks what she’s doing is messed up!