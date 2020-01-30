Crisco Dez and Ryan’s Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Colby’s grandfather asked him to do one thing for him after he died but it’s been 20 years and he’s wondering if it’s okay if he skips it!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show January 30, 2020

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
