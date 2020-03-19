Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Natalie just found out what her co-worker is REALLY doing while she’s supposed to be “working from home”. Would you rat her out??

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Natalie just found out what her co-worker is REALLY doing while she’s supposed to be “working from home”. Would you rat her out??

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show March 19, 2020 82 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Natalie just found out what her co-worker is REALLY doing while she’s supposed to be “working from home”. Would you rat her out??

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only