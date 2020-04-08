Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Eric claims that his Ex is downright evil to use this pandemic to her benefit! Now he has to decide if she’s worth the fight!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Eric claims that his Ex is downright evil to use this pandemic to her benefit! Now he has to decide if she’s worth the fight!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 8, 2020 70 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Eric claims that his Ex is downright evil to use this pandemic to her benefit! Now he has to decide if she’s worth the fight!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only