Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – This is the last person Gina ever wanted her daughter to be dating! In fact, no parent would ever want their daughter to date a guy like this! But now it’s gone from dating to something much worse!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – This is the last person Gina ever wanted her daughter to be dating! In fact, no parent would ever want their daughter to date a guy like this! But now it’s gone from dating to something much worse!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 14, 2020 78 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – This is the last person Gina ever wanted her daughter to be dating! In fact, no parent would ever want their daughter to date a guy like this! But now it’s gone from dating to something much worse!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only