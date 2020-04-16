Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Nick’s friends think his girlfriend is lying about her past but she’s got the photos to prove it! And it’s even crazier than your Ex! He was ready to propose but now he’s not so sure. Would you marry this?

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Nick’s friends think his girlfriend is lying about her past but she’s got the photos to prove it! And it’s even crazier than your Ex! He was ready to propose but now he’s not so sure. Would you marry this?

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 16, 2020 0 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Nick’s friends think his girlfriend is lying about her past but she’s got the photos to prove it! And it’s even crazier than your Ex! He was ready to propose but now he’s not so sure. Would you marry this?

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only