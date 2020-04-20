Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Adam’s sister is using him… AGAIN!

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show April 20, 2020 118 Views

Crisco, Dez and Ryan: Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Adam’s sister is out of work during the state shutdown which means she could lose her house very soon! But he’s okay if she has to sleep under a bridge for a month! Could you let his happen to your sister?

