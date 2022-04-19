Crisco Takes the Bra Exam

Crisco’s relationship is really spicing up with Caliente Courtney and now they have a huge event coming up that they will be attending together. Crisco will be escorting Courtney to her friend’s wedding. Now, it’s been a while since Crisco has gone on dates like this. So, Dez and Ryan have decided that every so often they’re going to give Crisco relationship and dating tests in a series they call “Courting Courtney”. If this situation arises how do you react? What do you do? What do you say? Round one, the verbal exam, Crisco’s answers weren’t exactly spot on. We’ll just say if this were a class… he’d have to take the course again. However, when it came to the physical exam portion, Crisco was the valedictorian! We couldn’t have been more shocked! What was the test you ask? Can Crisco take a bra off of someone in 30 seconds or less? Literally everybody said there’s no way. In fact, most of us assumed Crisco didn’t even know what a bra was, let alone how to remove one. To our GREAT and utter shock, Crisco was somehow able to get his big meaty bear paw and slimy hotdog fingers around the buckle of the bra, sported beautifully by Devin by the way, but could he figure out how to undo it? In under 30 seconds no less. Well, you’ll have to watch this video to find out.

Also, if you have any dating or relationship advice for our lovable big guy, please post it on our KS95 Morning Show Facebook Page and help Crisco out!