Crisco’s Birthday Freebies

Well, it’s our resident & loveable big guy’s birthday. Yep, March 24th Crisco turned 39. In traditional Crisco fashion, to him, his birthday is not about celebrating 39 years of life with family, friends and loved ones. Nope, it’s about finding as many free birthday giveaways as he can find around town. This is no joke to him either! In fact, he’s so serious about this, he’s put together an entire list of restaurants & businesses that will give him anything for free on his big day. He shared a bit of his list on-air & listeners asked us if we’d share it. Of course we will! So, here’s Crisco’s list & you can click here to hear Crisco go over in detail where he can get freebies & exactly what that freebie is!

Birthday Freebies List:

Arby’s – Free birthday shake with your purchase if you’re signed up for mobile offers from Arby’s. Additionally, you’ll get free fries and a drink with purchase when you first sign up.

Crumbl – Free Cookie

Cold Stone – BOGO Ice Cream

Acapulco – Free Entree up to $15

Firehouse Subs- Free Medium Sub

Redbox – Free Movie Rental

IHOP – Free Pancakes

AMC Theaters – Free Large Popcorn

Benihana – $30 Coupon

Jamba Juice – Free Birthday Smoothie

Brueggers – Free Bagel with Cream Cheese

Olive Garden – Free Dessert

Starbuck’s – Free Drink

Caribou – Free drink

Buffalo Wild Wings – 6 Free Wings

DSW -$5 Coupon

Edible Arrangements – Free 12 pack of Chocolate dipped fruits

Chipotle – Free Chips & Guacamole

Ace Hardware – $5 Coupon

Texas Roadhouse. Free app

Free movie and small popcorn the month of your birthday at Emagine theater

Free show at Acme

Perkins free magnificent seven

If your signed up for papa Murphy points they’ll give you free pizza