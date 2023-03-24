Crisco’s Birthday Freebies

Well, it’s our resident & loveable big guy’s birthday. Yep, March 24th Crisco turned 39. In traditional Crisco fashion, to him, his birthday is not about celebrating 39 years of life with family, friends and loved ones. Nope, it’s about finding as many free birthday giveaways as he can find around town. This is no joke to him either! In fact, he’s so serious about this, he’s put together an entire list of restaurants & businesses that will give him anything for free on his big day. He shared a bit of his list on-air & listeners asked us if we’d share it. Of course we will! So, here’s Crisco’s list & you can click here to hear Crisco go over in detail where he can get freebies & exactly what that freebie is!
Birthday Freebies List:
Arby’s – Free birthday shake with your purchase if you’re signed up for mobile offers from Arby’s. Additionally, you’ll get free fries and a drink with purchase when you first sign up.
Crumbl – Free Cookie
Cold Stone – BOGO Ice Cream
Acapulco – Free Entree up to $15
Firehouse Subs- Free Medium Sub
Redbox – Free Movie Rental
IHOP – Free Pancakes
AMC Theaters – Free Large Popcorn
Benihana – $30 Coupon
Jamba Juice – Free Birthday Smoothie
Brueggers – Free Bagel with Cream Cheese
Olive Garden – Free Dessert
Starbuck’s – Free Drink
Caribou – Free drink
Buffalo Wild Wings – 6 Free Wings
DSW -$5 Coupon
Edible Arrangements – Free 12 pack of Chocolate dipped fruits
Chipotle – Free Chips & Guacamole
Ace Hardware – $5 Coupon
Texas Roadhouse. Free app
Free movie and small popcorn the month of your birthday at Emagine theater
Free show at Acme
Perkins free magnificent seven
If your signed up for papa Murphy points they’ll give you free pizza