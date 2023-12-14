‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ set to end after season 12

HBO

The upcoming 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be its last, HBO has announced.

Larry David’s long-running TV series will premiere its final season on HBO and Max on February 4. It will be 10 episodes long; the series finale will air April 7.

While the series has always operated with an open invitation at HBO and no strict guidelines, the network has confirmed that this will be its final batch of episodes.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement.

David continued, “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Returning for the final season are stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson and Vince Vaughn. Tracey Ullman will also return as Irma Kostroski, the councilwoman from season 11 who Larry seduces to get a local ordinance repealed.

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys said. “Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

