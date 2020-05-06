Daniel Radcliffe will be joined by celebrity friends to read the first “Harry Potter” book on Spotify

Guess what? Brace yourselves ‘Harry Potter’ fans … celebrities are teaming up to reread Harry Potter! Yes, you read that correctly!

Spotify announced on Tuesday (May 5th) that a new chapter of the first Harry Potter book will be released weekly on its channels, read by a different actor from the wizarding world … and David Beckham. This week: Chapter 1, was read by none other than The Boy Who Lived Himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

Instead of dividing up the books by voices or roles, each celeb will read one chapter of the first book in the series. We can look forward to hearing the voices of Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne over the course of the project!

All 17 chapters of the book will be released between now and mid-summer. Videos will be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com, with an audio-only version available for free on Spotify.

