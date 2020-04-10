Darrin’s How to Guide to Making a Mask At Home (No Sewing Necessary)

Darrin’s How to Guide to Making a Mask At Home (No Sewing Necessary)

Posted by: Darrin April 10, 2020 104 Views

Now that the CDC is recommending we all wear masks when venturing out in public, you’re left with a few options … order one online and wait for it to arrive or craft your own at home. Since most of us weren’t born with a penchant for sewing or crafting, Darrin decided to take us through a photo tutorial of how to make a mask at home using an old t-shirt.

Follow along in the gallery below for step by step instructions:

Hey It’s me Darrin! Let’s make a mask!
First… Make yourself a Drink!

SUPPLIES: A 100% Cotton T-shirt with a cool logo. 1 standard piece of printer paper. A pen. And a nice, sharp, pair of scissors!
Cover the logo with the paper.

Use your pen to outline the paper on the shirt. Make sure the logo is centered!

That was hard work… so take a drink!
Mark the spots for the holes you will need. 5 on the right side.

Same on the left side.

Cut out your shirt all the way up to the shoulder seam.
Make sure to cut both the front AND back of the shirt. You will need this to be double thick!

Cut around your logo using the lines you drew
Now, cut a strip about 1⁄2 inch thick, all the way up to the shoulder seam.

Cut off at the seam. Now you have 2 strips to use as your ties!

Now use the tip of the Scissors, and punch holes in your cut out where you had them marked. Make sure to punch thru both in the same spot.
Make sure to do both sides.

If you didn’t cut yourself, good for you!
Reward yourself with another drink. Unless you did cut yourself, then put a bandaid on it.

Thread one strip of cloth thru the holes on each side as you see here.
If it looks like THIS, you’re done! Great job! If not, stop drinking, and start over.

Here’s what it looks like tied up and on! Pretty snazzy!
Time for another … um …

Where there’s a will!
Enjoy and be safe out there!


About Darrin

Darrin
Listen weekdays 9am–2pm on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only