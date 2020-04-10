Darrin’s How to Guide to Making a Mask At Home (No Sewing Necessary)

Now that the CDC is recommending we all wear masks when venturing out in public, you’re left with a few options … order one online and wait for it to arrive or craft your own at home. Since most of us weren’t born with a penchant for sewing or crafting, Darrin decided to take us through a photo tutorial of how to make a mask at home using an old t-shirt.
Follow along in the gallery below for step by step instructions:
-
-
Hey It’s me Darrin! Let’s make a mask!
-
-
First… Make yourself a Drink!
-
-
SUPPLIES: A 100% Cotton T-shirt with a cool logo. 1 standard piece of printer paper. A pen. And a nice, sharp, pair of scissors!
-
-
Cover the logo with the paper.
-
-
Use your pen to outline the paper on the shirt. Make sure the logo is centered!
-
-
-
That was hard work… so take a drink!
-
-
Mark the spots for the holes you will need. 5 on the right side.
-
-
Same on the left side.
-
-
-
Cut out your shirt all the way up to the shoulder seam.
-
-
Make sure to cut both the
front AND back of the shirt. You will need this to be double thick!
-
-
Cut around your logo using the lines you drew
-
-
Now, cut a strip about 1⁄2 inch thick, all the way up to the shoulder seam.
-
-
Cut off at the seam. Now you have 2 strips to use as your ties!
-
-
-
Now use the tip of the Scissors, and punch holes in your cut out where you had them marked. Make sure to punch thru both in the same spot.
-
-
Make sure to do both sides.
-
-
If you didn’t cut yourself, good for you!
-
-
Reward yourself with another drink. Unless you did cut yourself, then put a bandaid on it.
-
-
Thread one strip of cloth thru the holes on each side as you see here.
-
-
If it looks like THIS, you’re done! Great job! If not, stop drinking, and start over.
-
-
Here’s what it looks like tied up and on! Pretty snazzy!
-
-
Time for another … um …
-
-
Where there’s a will!
-
-
Enjoy and be safe out there!