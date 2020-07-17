Daryl Hall & John Oates reschedule tour to 2021

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Daryl Hall & John Oates have rescheduled their 2020 tour with special guest Squeeze, which was to have started in May, to next year.

The new dates begin August 5 in Mansfield, MA and are scheduled to run though an October 7 show in Portland, OR. All tickets for the original dates will be honored, but fans can also receive refunds if they can’t make the new dates.

The duo still have a few dates scheduled for October and November, but their management tells ABC Audio that there’s no word yet whether those will be rescheduled as well.

By Andrea Dresdale

