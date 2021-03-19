David Cook to do three livestream shows, plans in-person tour in fall

David Cook is getting the band back together.
The singer, actor and American Idol season seven champ will release a new six-song EP, The Looking Glass, on April 16 and has planned three livestream shows, which will be his first performances with a full band in over a year. All three performances will originate from Nashville via the streaming platform Mandolin at 8:00 p.m ET.
The first show, April 18, will celebrate the release of The Looking Glass. On May 2, he’ll do a show to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society; fans may recall that David lost his brother to brain cancer in 2009. On May 16, he’ll do a show mixing newer songs with past material.
There are a variety of ticket options available, including meet-and-greets, merch bundles and Q&A’s. Visit BoxOffice.Mandolin.com for full information.
Assuming the pandemic has eased up enough by the fall, David will kick off a brief tour starting September 11 in Cincinnati, OH and wrapping in Columbus, OH, with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland in between. He’ll follow that up with a co-headlining European acoustic tour with American Idol season eight champ Kris Allen.
Here are David Cook’s tour dates:
9/11 — Cincinnati, OH, Ludlow Garage
9/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
9/15 — Northampton, MA, Iron Horse
9/16 — Derry, NH, Tupelo Hall
9/17 — Cambridge, MA, Sonia
9/18 — Norfolk, CT, Infinity Hall
9/20 — New York, NY, City Winery
9/21 — Philadelphia, PA, City Winery
9/23 — Annapolis, MD, Ram’s Head
9/24 — Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird
9/25 — Columbus, OH, Rumba Cafe
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.