David Copperfield Preps To Make The Moon Disappear

Legendary magician David Copperfield is announcing his newest trick. During a weekend interview on “Today,” Copperfield revealed he has plans to make the moon disappear. He said it’s taken 30 years of work to develop the illusion. Practice runs of the trick are apparently going well, and he claims “people have reported seeing strange things in the sky at night all around the country.” Copperfield has previously made the Statue of Liberty appear to vanish, and has seemingly walked through the Great Wall of China.