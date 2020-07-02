'David Foster: Off the Record,' starring Celine, Buble, Groban, Streisand, Whitney & more, is streaming now on Netflix

Melbar Entertainment Group

What do Michael Buble, Josh Groban, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole have in common? They’ve all had hit records produced by David Foster — and some of them are featured in the new Netflix documentary David Foster: Off the Record.

“I know that I have done a lot of stuff in my life,” David, who’s won 16 Grammys and sold 500 million albums, tells ABC Audio. “Obviously, the music geeks will be interested [in the film].”

However, he notes, “My music is not for everybody, that’s for sure…I can’t imagine that the Van Halen fan would wanna watch the David Foster documentary! But at the same time, Celine and Whitney and Natalie Cole and Barbra Streisand and Groban and Buble…they have a lot of fans.”

Director Barry Avrich, meanwhile, feels the movie is for “anybody that loves music and just loves to sort of get lost in an era of yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Foster admits he was surprised at how emotional Michael Buble got while talking about working together, and says he’s pleased that he and Barbra Streisand both remembered their first meeting the same way. He says the part of the film that documents how he produced The Bodyguard soundtrack with Whitney Houston is his favorite.

“I mean, she was beyond iconic,” he gushes. “And I got to be a part of that.”

But not everything’s positive: His daughters — he has five, from three different women — have some unflattering things to say about him, as do three members of the band Chicago, who accuse Foster of ruining their signature sound.

“We had huge success…But it was with my stamp on it…And they didn’t like that. And I get it. I totally get it,” he says. “I wish they’d ragged on me more!”

By Andrea Dresdale

