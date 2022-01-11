David Guetta sweetly shouts out Olivia Rodrigo: “I love that we keep inspiring each other”

Courtesy ABC

Olivia Rodrigo recently celebrated the first anniversary of her debut single “drivers license,” but it appears she had a fan well before she took over the radio.

DJ David Guetta shared on Monday an adorable throwback of a young Olivia belting out his 2011 Sia collab, “Titanium,” and marveled over how far she’s come since that moment.

“@oliviarodrigo singing my song when she was 10! Now I’m making bootleg remixes of her music to play in my djs set,” he wrote, and posted a second video of him putting an EDM spin on “drivers license.” He closed his sentimental post by writing, “Life is amazing and I love that we keep inspiring each other.”

Fans are hopeful this means David and Olivia team up in the studio for future, official remixes of her SOUR album. Olivia has yet to respond to the French DJ’s kind remarks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.