We Have a Dead Guy in a Turkey!
He’s dead and he’s a guy! Those are your only two clues. Listen at 7:35am & 8:35am weekdays to guess who the Dead Guy in a Turkey is and you could win a $300 cash card! Incorrect guesses will be posted below daily after 9am. Good luck!
Incorrect Guesses
Michael Jackson
Prince
Regis Philbin
Kobe Bryant
Harry Houdini
Elvis
Bob Saget
Steve Jobs
Robin Williams
Patrick Swayze
Tupac
Alfred Hitchcock
Vincent Price
Ray Liotta
Louie Anderson
Anthony Perkins
Chris Cornell
Paul Walker
Jeffery Dahmer
Charles Schulz
Chris Farley
Freddie Mercury
Dick Clark
Moses Moseley
Boris Karloff
Stephen Hawking
Walt Disney
Benjamin Franklin