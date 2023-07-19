‘Deadpool’ creator brings back artwork scavenger hunt to keep fans busy at San Diego Comic-Con

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

With celebrity panels out thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, celebrated comic artist and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is bringing back an activity from conventions past to keep fans happy.

Like he did starting at 2015’s San Diego Comic-Con, when Ryan Reynolds was promoting a little movie called Deadpool, Liefeld tells The Hollywood Reporter that this year, he’s again hiding original sketches all over the San Diego Convention Center.

This time, they will be sketches of DP and his frenemy Wolverine to celebrate the fact that the fan-favorite hero, played again by Hugh Jackman, will be joining Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth in 2024’s Deadpool 3.

To make it more of a challenge, Liefeld isn’t doing the hiding himself, he tells the trade — and neither are members of his family. Keen-eyed fans spotted them in years past and followed them as they stashed the treasures, so instead, he’ll tap some anonymous helpers to do the hiding for the scavenger hunt.

Incidentally, while an original sketch from a comics legend is worth cold hard cash, Liefeld says he has found few people turning the pieces over for resale.

He explains, “People generally keep them, but I don’t care what people do with them. Once they are yours, they are yours.”

