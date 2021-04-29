Dean Lewis playing virtual concert tomorrow night

Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

“Be Alright” singer Dean Lewis will do a virtual concert Friday night that marks his first time onstage in a year-and-a-half.

Live and Unplugged, which will stream via Moment House, will feature Dean and his full touring band playing in an intimate space. The Aussie singer will do 12 songs, including “Be Alright,” of course, as well as his other hits, like “Waves” — which was performed recently by an American Idol contestant — and his new single “Falling Up.”

“Falling Up,” released in March, is the first single from Dean’s upcoming second album, the follow-up to the 2019 release A Place We Knew. That album went Gold in the U.S. and won the Aria Award — the Australian version of The Grammys — for Album of the Year

You can get tickets now at Moment House‘s website; they’re just under $20. The show is streaming live around the world, so you can watch it wherever you happen to be. In North and South America, it’ll stream Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT.

