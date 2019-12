Here we go with the Florida edition of Smarter Than Staci! Staci is out and Hutch is in. Listen in to Smarter Than Staci, The Hutch Edition!

Each day Staci takes on a KS95 listener to see who’s smarter. Hutch asks 5 questions – if Staci gets more correct, they take caller 9 for the daily prize. If the STS contestant gets more correct, he/she wins the daily prize. Think you’re smarter than Staci?