Def Leppard singer offers Adele some valuable advice ahead of her Las Vegas residency

Adele kicks off her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas this Friday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now, a fellow chart-topping British singer and Vegas headliner is offering her some sound advice on singing in Sin City.

British rock veterans Def Leppard headlined residencies in Las Vegas in 2013 and 2019, and front man Joe Elliott tells The Times of London that the one thing Adele needs to watch out for is the fact that the air in the Nevada desert is extremely dry.

“That is a killer for singers,” Elliott tells The Times. “I had to fill my bath[tub] with boiling water every night and put kettles and humidifiers all over the place so you wake up drowned.”

And while Elliott loves Vegas because, he says, “it’s the only time the audience comes to you,” he advises Adele to “enjoy the fact that you will be traveling very little — but for God’s sake get a humidifier in your room.”

While there have been reports of Caesars putting Adele up in a $40,000-per-night suite while she’s in town, the “Pour Some Sugar On Me” singer says she may want to skip that.

“They offer you accommodation but the big stars will never take it because you just don’t know who’s gonna be next door,” he tells The Times. “We had to get security guards to check the corridor and if it was clear, we’d run like hell to get our key in the door before somebody [recognized] us and bang[ed] on the door all night looking for a party.”

Instead, Elliott advises, Adele should rent a house near the strip, like he did when Def Leppard did their second residency. “I had complete privacy and it was fantastic,” he notes.

