Deja Vu: Olivia Rodrigo breaks another one of Taylor Swift’s records

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo continues to shatter records left and right, including some set by her idol, Taylor Swift. That’s the case with her latest accomplishment.

Eight of Olivia’s songs currently appear on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart’s top 10: That’s two more than the record number Taylor scored last August.

Sitting atop the streaming chart for a second week in a row is Olivia’s banger “Good 4 U.” Fans streamed the song an amazing 62.7 million times over the past week. “Deja Vu” continues to hold onto second place, racking up an additional 32.8 million streams. In third place is Olivia’s edgy single, “Traitor,” which stands at 30.6 million on-demand streams.

Like those three, the rest of the tracks in the top 10 — “Brutal,” “Enough for You,” “Happier,” “Drivers License” and “Favorite Crime” — are all from Olivia’s number-one debut album SOUR.

While Olivia is now the female artist with the most songs in the top 10 at the same time, she just missed the record held by J. Cole and Drake, who have nine tracks each.

When SOUR was released last month, it broke the record for biggest sales week of 2021, which had previously been set by Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

