‘Delicate Dumping’ Is The New Cruel Relationship Trend

Two hands, male and female, tear red heart symbol of lovers against background of winter forest. oncept of breaking up relationship. Love is over. Resentment and separation.
A UK-based therapist says a new relationship trend called “delicate dumping” is wrong and “cruel” — and encourages those who are ending a relationship to be clear in their actions. Delicate dumping involves taking a step back from a relationship without having a breakup conversation. It’s about employing tactics such as ghosting, replying to a partner more slowly and even ignoring the other person completely, Jodie Slee, a 39-year-old therapist in West Yorkshire, England, told news agency SWNS. While delicate dumping is perhaps simpler, it’s unkind, said Slee. “If you want to dump someone, put your big-boy pants on and don’t be a coward,” she said, as the news agency noted. This breakup behavior involves “disconnecting from a relationship … behaving in such a way that your partner feels the need to leave you, not the other way around,” she said. Delicate dumping is used most by narcissists, said Slee, noting that it has a lot to do with a lack of emotional maturity.